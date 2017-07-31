Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City aims to build about 20,000 social houses, 35,000 concentrated residential places for workers at industrial parks and 10,000 others for students during 2016-2020.To that end, the city will classify subjects to social housing, targeting revolutionary contributors, low-income earners, the poor, those near the poverty line, workers in and outside industrial and processing zones, and officials, according to Tran Vinh Tuyen, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee.The houses will be built in different areas to serve different purposes and sold at prices ranging from 300 million VND (13,200 USD) to about 1 billion VND (44,000 USD), he said.At the same time, the locality will adjust the State budget for social housing, accelerate administrative reform to make it easier for relevant investment procedures, and publicise the list of eligible social housing projects.The national housing development strategy targets 12.5 million sq.m of social and affordable housing by 2020. -VNA