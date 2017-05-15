Party leader asks Hoa Binh to pay more heed to poverty reduction

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at a working session with provincial officials on May 15 (Photo: VNA)

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong asked Hoa Binh province to pay more attention to sustainable poverty reduction while visiting the northern mountainous locality on May 14-15.At a working session with provincial officials on May 15, he noted despite certain achievements, Hoa Binh still faces an array of difficulties with 74 percent of the local population being ethnic minority people, mostly Muong ethnics.He told the province to fine-tune its development plan on the basis of local natural and human conditions, and pinpoint priorities for investment.While it is necessary to step up the building of new-style rural areas, Hoa Binh should improve the quality of this work in communes already recognised as new-style rural areas.The Party leader also told provincial authorities to strengthen the fight against drug crimes and work harder to maintain security and social order.In 2016, Hoa Binh recorded an economic growth rate of 7.62 percent with the expansion of industry, construction and services in local economic structure. The proportion of agro-forestry-fishery sectors have shrunk to about 22 percent. Annual per capita income is estimated at 36.5 million VND (1,600 USD).The province has also selected a priority for agriculture which is the development of industrial trees and citrus fruits which bring good profit and suit local conditions.Shortly after arriving in Hoa Binh on May 14 afternoon, the Party General Secretary visited an orange farm in Cao Phong town of Cao Phong district. The 9ha farm generated about 4 billion VND (over 176,300 USD) in profits each year.In a following tour of Phong Phu commune of Tan Lac district, he visited a homestay service model in Ai hamlet and presented gifts to some local policy beneficiary families.-VNA