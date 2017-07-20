The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on July 20 sentenced a man to death and gave two others a life sentence on charges of trafficking and transporting 30 bricks of heroin (Source: VNA)

Hoa Binh (VNA) – The People’s Court of the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh on July 20 sentenced a man to death and gave two others a life sentence on charges of trafficking and transporting 30 bricks of heroin.



Ngo Huu Tinh, from Cu Ni commune, Ea Kar district, the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak, was given the death sentence for drug trafficking. His accomplice, Pham Xuan Nang, 38, from Minh Dinh commune, Tu Ky district, northern Hai Duong province, received a life sentence for the same charge.



Both 22-year-old Pham Van Phuc, from Cu Ni commune, Ea Kar district, Dak Lak province, and 41-year-old Vu Van Nam, also residing in Cu Ni commune, Ea Kar district, Dak Lak province, got life sentences for drug transporting.



Vu Dinh Hieu, 22, from Cu Ni commune, Ea Kar district, Dak Lak province, will serve 15 years in jail and 36-year-old Nguyen Van Giang, six years in prison for drug transporting.



According to the indictment, Pham Van Phuc and Vu Van Nam were arrested transporting 15 bricks of heroin by motorbikes each from Hoa Binh to Hanoi on July 1, 2016. A brick of heroin is equivalent to 350 grams.



They confessed that they were transporting the heroin for Ngo Huu Tinh, who was seized later.



Under the instruction of Dao Van Soai, Tinh and Nang hired Hieu to transport the heroin. Hieu then asked Phuc, Nam and Giang to join the ring.



Soai is running away and the investigation police issued a wanted notice for him.-VNA