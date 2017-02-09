Home United of Singapore to play Quang Ninh Coal at AFC Cup

A member (right) of Home United of Singapore (Photo vov.vn)

- Home United of Singapore will be Quang Ninh Coal’s rival in Group H of the qualifying round of the AFC Cup 2017.Home United earned a ticket to compete in the AFC Cup’s qualification after beating Phnom Penh Crown of Cambodia 3-0 in the second leg of the qualification of the Southeast Asian region on February 7 to win 7-3 on aggregate.Quang Ninh Coal earned a slot to compete in the tournament because they are defending champions of the National Cup. They will play alongside two other rivals in the group, namely Yadanarbon of Myanmar and Lanexang United of Laos.Meanwhile, another team from Vietnam — Hanoi FC — who are V.League 1’s defending champions, will play Felda United of Malaysia, Tampines Rovers of Singapore and Ceres–Negros of the Philippines in Group G.All group matches will begin on February 21.-VNA