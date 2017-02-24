Indonesia, Australia expected to expand economic ties

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull meets Indonesian President Joko Widodo ​during his last day at ASEAN (Photo: AAP)

Sydney (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his spouse Hj Iriana Joko Widodo will pay an official visit to Australia from February 25 – 26, according to a press release by the Office of the Australian Prime Minister on February 24.

The visit highlights the deepening strategic and economic cooperation between the two countries, said the press release, adding that the Australia – Indonesia bilateral relationship is vitally important to both countries.

As multicultural democracies, the two countries have developed a strong strategic partnership in the 21st century, spanning a wide range of areas, including trade, tourism, counter-terrorism, education and disaster relief.

During the visit, President Widodo and Prime Minister Turnbull will co-chair the Annual Leaders’ Meeting to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Discussions will focus on identifying opportunities for expanding investment, trade and economic ties, including Australia’s commitment to concluding a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) later this year. The deal is expected to benefit both countries by generating jobs and promoting trade and investment.

Indonesia is also one of Australia’s most important partners in the fight against terrorism. PM Turnbull affirmed that the practical cooperation between the two countries in this field makes their communities safer and the region more secure.

In December 2016, Australian Minister of Trade, Tourism and Investment Steven Ciobo paid a visit to Indonesia to speed up negotiations on the IA-CEPA.

The agreement will create more favourable conditions for Australian exporters to provide commodities and services to meet the increasing demand of Indonesian people.-VNA