Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Hanoi, May 8 (VNA) – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has ordered to disband an Islamic group called Hizbut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI), said Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs Wiranto on May 8.



Activities of HTI runs against Indonesia’s national ideology Pancasila and Constitution, he told media, noting they created conflicts in society and threatened national unity.



He said dissolution of the group would be achieved through the courts.



The move came after Widodo administration was shaken by large-scale protests during the past six months by Muslim groups against Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, who is accused of insulting the Koran.



HTI is one of extreme groups behind protests against Purnama. It is active in many countries despite being banned in some of places and began expanding in Asia several years ago.



HTI wants to unite all Muslim countries as a global-spanning bloc ruled by strict Shariah law.-VNA