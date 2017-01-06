Int'l Kangaroo Math Contest launched in Vietnam

Illustrative image (Source: vietnamnet.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Education and Training has launch the International Kangaroo Math Contest (IKMC) with the purpose of promoting the movement of teaching and studying Mathematics following the trends of international integration and creating an open platform for students.



Starting from the academic year of 2015-2016, the International Kangaroo Mathematics Contest in Vietnam will be jointly organised by the Centre for Research and Applied Science, Education (CERA), the University of Education under the Vietnam National University and Innovative Education Group (IEG).



The contest, which is for students in primary and secondary schools, will be held in Vietnam for the first time expected on March 20, 2016 in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The first IKMC was held in France in 1991. This is the Mathematical Contest that has the greatest number of contestants in the world – in 2014, there were more than 6.500.000 candidates from 69 countries participating in the competition.



It aims to encourage students in mastering basic Mathematical theories, enhancing their problem-solving and logical thinking skills through practical Mathematical case studies, thus supporting students in understanding the roles of Maths in their daily life. Additionally, the competition is held to promote the excitement, passion and positive learning attitude of the contestants.-VNA