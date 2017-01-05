Japanese consumer product fair opens in Hanoi

At the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)



– The Japan Branding Consumer Product Outlet Fair kicked off in Hanoi on January 5 and will last through January 8.The event is organised by the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad).Nearly 100 pavilions have been set up selling various kinds of products such as household utensils, garment, jewellery and healthcare and beauty care goods, decorations and souvenirs, and electric equipment.Other activities include a fashion show of Japanese traditional costume Kimono, Ikebana flowers arrangement, and street cuisine.Deputy head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Domestic Market Department Le An Hai said the fair, the first of its kind in Hanoi, creates a good chance for Vietnamese and Japanese investors and businesses to forge connectivity.Chief Representative of JETRO Atsusuke Kawada said after successful trade and investment activities in Vietnam, Japanese investors and entrepreneurs have recognised the huge potential of the Southeast Asian country, especially its retail market.According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, as of early December 2016, Japan was the second biggest investor among over 100 nations and territories investing in Vietnam with 3,243 projects worth 42 billion USD.Two-way trade hit 27 billion USD in November 2016./.