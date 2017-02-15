Japanese prefecture helps Can Tho with urban waste water management

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– Leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho held a working session with a business delegation from the Japanese prefecture of Hiroshima on February 15, focusing on the building of urban waste water management software.Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Thi Hong Anh said the city has embarked on a number of urban development projects using the World Bank’s loans, most of them involve in infrastructure.Can Tho is working with experts to build power-saving lighting and solar energy systems, she said, adding that the city needs Japanese assistance in installing and operating flooding-proof sluice, water pumping and others in the form of public-private partnership.Kazuki Matsubara, a representative of Hiroshima, said the Japanese prefecture has suffered major environmental incidents so that its businesses boast a lot of experience in the field.Japanese firms want the municipal authorities to provide them with necessary database so that they could develop relevant software and form partnerships in the near future, he said.At the session, the two sides discussed the building of software for urban waste drainage, urban environment management and infrastructure in Can Tho using WB loans.According to the municipal Department of Construction, uncontrolled floods and urbanisation are major threats to the city’s sustainable development.Only the city’s centre is equipped with waste water collection and transport systems, accounting for nearly 20 percent of the city’s total waste water volume./.