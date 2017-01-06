Jetstar Pacific launches Hanoi-Pleiku route

Passengers of the first Hanoi-Pleiku flight. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Low-cost carrier Jetstar Pacific on January 6 officially launched an air route linking the capital city of Hanoi with Pleiku city in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai.



This is Jetstar’s second service to the city after the Ho Chi Minh City-Pleiku route with one flight per week.



The first Hanoi-Pleiku flight with 369 passengers aboard took off from Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport at 6:10 and landed in the Pleiku airport after one hour and 40 minutes. The return flight took off at 8:25.



Initially, Jetstar Pacific will run three return flights each week in the route on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. A representative from the airline revealed that the carrier has so far sold nearly 5,000 tickets for the flights.



Jetstar Pacific is operating eight air routes to the Central Highlands region out of its total 35 international and domestic routes.



The carrier plans to launch flights between Hanoi and Guangzhou (China) on January 15.



On the occasion, Jetstar offers special promotion on all routes at a price from only 37,000 VND (1.68 USD) from January 6-8.-VNA