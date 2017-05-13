Illustrative image (Source: internet)

–The Khau Pha Paragliding Festival kicked off in Mu Cang Chai district in the northwestern province of Yen Bai on May 13.More than 100 paragliders are participating in the event as part of the Yen Bai Tourism Year in response to the 2017 National Tourism Year held in Lao Cai and northwestern provinces.Khau Pha is one of the longest mountain passes in Vietnam, with a height of more than 1,200 meters above the sea level, providing a breathtaking view of stunning natural scenery. It is rated as one of the four most beautiful paragliding sites in Vietnam and among the top five most beautiful flying spots in the world.

Jointly organized by the People’s Committee of Mu Cang Chai district and Hanoi Vietwings parachute club, the festival is taking place between May 13-14 and May 20-21.-VNA