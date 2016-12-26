Kien Giang forges ahead with agricultural reshuffle

Large-scale paddy field in the Mekong Delta (Photo: VNA)



– The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang needs over 77.5 trillion VND (3.64 bilion USD) to develop agriculture, forestry and fisheries by 2020.According to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, investment from the State budget, at an estimated 11.7 trillion VND, will be spent on building large-scale paddy fields and technical facilities as well as encouraging fishery activities and implementing key projects in the fields.Capital invested by other economic sectors will be used to develop large-scale commodity production, particularly farms and new-style cooperatives; build irrigation, electricity and transport systems; and expand farm produce processing and preserving industries.Other economic sectors will also be encouraged to invest in human resources training; trade promotion for farm produce; trademarks; quality management; and response to climate change.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Anh Nhin said the investment in agricultural restructuring aims to develop safe, sustainable and effective production models in the context of climate change as well as increase the high added value of farm produce and seafood.The province aims to produce 5 million tonnes of rice along with over 755,500 tonnes of seafood by 2020, he noted.It will focus on key projects such as shrimp breeding at the Tu Giac Long Xuyen (Long Xuyen Quadrangle); rice-shrimp rotational crops at U Minh Thuong National Park; and ecological and tourism agriculture in Phu Quoc island./.