Lang Son: Volunteer experts honoured with Lao orders, medals

At the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held in the northern mountainous province of Lang Son on February 28 to present Laos’s orders and medals to the provincial volunteer soldiers and military experts in recognition of their contributions to Laos’s revolutionary cause.Among the awarded, five fallen soldiers were granted Laos’s first-class Freedom Order, 49 individuals received first-class Victory Order and 19 others were presented with anti-American resistance medals.Speaking at the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Pham Ngoc Thuong expressed his thanks to the Lao government for presenting noble medals to 73 experts and volunteers soldiers in the province.He affirmed that the locality treasures the special friendship relations and comprehensive cooperation between two nations.Laos decided to present its orders and medals to nearly 9,000 Vietnamese soldiers on the occasion of 55th anniversary of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic relations (1962-2017) and the 40th anniversary of signing the Friendship and Cooperation Treaty (1977-2017).-VNA