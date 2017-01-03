Last blacksmith in Hanoi Old Quarter

Nguyen Phuong Hung, 55, owns the last smith shop on Lo Ren Street, which was once renowned for its metalwork.
Tuesday, January 03, 2017 - 15:28:05
