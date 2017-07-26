Malaysia develops content industry to maintain ASEAN’s culture

Secretary General of the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Sharifah Zarah Ahmad (Source: malaysiandigest.com)



– Malaysia’s Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has developed the content industry as a tool to maintain the cultural and artistic values of the ASEAN Community.Sharing the country’s idea on the matter with ASEAN senior officials at the 18th meeting of the ASEAN Information Sub-Committee in Kuala Lumpur, Secretary General of the ministry Sharifah Zarah Ahmad said that the ministry is designing the “Negaraku Kreatif @ Komuniti” (K@K) as an outreach programme to expose rural youths to the creative content industry in the hope of bringing out new talents.These talents are expected to not only drive the industry but also maintain the cultural and artistic values of the ASEAN Community, she stated.She said her ministry has also undertaken efforts to raise ASEAN awareness and building a sense of community as the 10 Southeast Asian nations set the future and pace for creating a dynamic and harmonious ASEAN community, a community that is politically cohesive, economically integrated and socially responsible.In drawing her attention on the matter, Sharifah Zarah said the efforts were made through the implementation of several programmes such as “Kenali ASEAN” (Know ASEAN road show), a travel documentary named “Passport ASEAN”, and ASEAN Forum and a blogspot.She said Malaysia has also been an active participant in recurring projects such as ASEAN Quiz, the newly rebranded ASEAN Television News and Voice of ASEAN - Beyond Boundaries (VoABB) aired via the Department of Broadcasting/Radio Television Malaysia.These long-standing projects had been reviewed to determine their effectiveness and rebranded to remain current and relevant in the context of ASEAN community building, she said.-VNA