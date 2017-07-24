Malaysia conducts security drills to prepare for the 2017 SEA Games. (Photo: AFP/VNA)



– Malaysia has deployed 10,000 policemen to ensure security for the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) which will take place from August 19 to 31.Kuala Lumpur police chief Amar Singh affirmed that the police’s top priority will be guaranteeing safety for athletes and audiences in the city where 22 out of 38 events in total will be held.Security drills and training have been organised for the police to prepare them for possible incidents and security threats. Security forces will be tasked with patrolling the venue in order to ensure quick response if any incidents occur.Six security drills are scheduled ahead of the SEA Games; one of them will take place at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium.Vietnam will send a team of 681 members to SEA Games this year, including about 470 athletes. They will depart for Malaysia on August 16.-VNA