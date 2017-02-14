Malaysia, Singapore arrest online fraud suspects

Photo of the suspects. (Source: Police of Singapore)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) – The police of Malaysia and Singapore have arrested 34 suspects involved in the “African Scam” case with 21.6 million MYR (about five million USD) in Singapore and five states of Malaysia.

The suspects were captured in the states of Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Penang, Malacca and Sarawak of Malaysia and in Singapore after a combined operation between the two countries’ police from February 6 to 10.

Speaking at a press conference held on February 13, Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani, Director of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of Malaysian police, said that the suspects include 13 Africans, 13 Malaysian women, seven Singaporeans and one Indonesian woman, aged from 22 to 67.

He added that the suspects contacted the victims through social networks like Facebook and Instagram to deceive them, disguised as students of private universities or public servants.-VNA