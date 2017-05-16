Hoang Duc Binh (Souce: Baonghean)

– The police of the central province of Nghe An on May 15 arrested Hoang Duc Binh for resisting on-duty officials and abusing democratic rights and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the State and the legitimate rights and interests of organizations, citizens under Articles 257 and 258 of the Penal Code.An arrest warrant for Binh, born in 1983, a resident of Hung Trung commune, Hung Nguyen district of Nghe An, was issued by the Investigation Police under the provincial Public Security Department on May 11 and approved by the Nghe An People’s Procuracy on May 13.Further investigation of the case is underway.-VNA