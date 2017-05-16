Nghe An (VNA) – The police of the central province
of Nghe An on May 15 arrested Hoang Duc Binh for resisting on-duty officials and
abusing democratic rights and freedom to infringe upon the interests of the
State and the legitimate rights and interests of organizations, citizens under
Articles 257 and 258 of the Penal Code.
An arrest warrant for Binh, born in 1983, a resident of Hung
Trung commune, Hung Nguyen district of Nghe An, was issued by the Investigation
Police under the provincial Public Security Department on May 11 and approved
by the Nghe An People’s Procuracy on May 13.
Further investigation of the case is underway.-VNA