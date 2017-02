At a border gate in Quang Ninh (Source: VNA)

– The Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved a master plan on developing warehouses at Vietnam – Laos, Vietnam – Cambodia border gates until 2025 with a vision to 2035.The warehouses will be able to accommodate all export-import goods by 2025 and 80 percent will provide logistics, preservation, inspection and customs clearance services.At least one depot will be upgraded to or built at an international border gate level.All merchandise at depots will undergo quality or food safety inspections.By 2035, Vietnam-Laos, Vietnam-Cambodia border gates are set to have a synchronous warehouse system for export-import storage./.