Measures sought to protect Cua Dai beach

Sandbags are placed along Cua Dai beach to prevent erosion (Photo: VNA)

– International and domestic experts, authorities of the central province of Quang Nam and representatives from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development gathered on March 6 to seek ways to address increasingly severe erosion in Cua Dai beach of Hoi An city.Cua Dai beach has suffered from land erosion since 2004, from Thu Bon river mouth to the north of Cua Dai beach, taking away numerous tourism facilities up to 200 metres inland.At the event, Prof. Dr. Nguyen Dan Kim from the Paris-Est University, based on his group’s study on the erosion situation in Cua Dai beach between 2009 and 2016, suggested Quang Nam province take sand from clearing off the currents in Cua Dai beach, with the amount of sand reaching 100,000 cu.m, to make a 300 – 400 metre-wide ground along the beach and up to 150 metres in the sea to slow down waves.Kenichim Tachi from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) said experts should calculate the amount of mud and sand in the Vu Gia – Thu Bon river barin to develop effective measures to protect Cua Dai beach.Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Hoang Van Thang urged the experts to accelerate their research and make a detailed roadmap for the making of sand-banks to protect Cua Dai beach from sea intrusion while ensuring tourism development and waterway travel.Addressing the event, Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Dinh Van Thu said the locality is working with the agriculture ministry and experts to have detailed plans to prevent erosion in Cua Dai beach in April and implement them in June.Cua Dai beach, which is 5km from Hoi An's old quarter, is a favourite location for tourists visiting the UNESCO-recognised ancient city.It is 7.6km long and was 3km away from the shore 40 years ago. However, in recent years, erosion has eaten into the land at an alarming level.Erosion has come closer to the main section of the 1.5km road connecting the beach with Hoi An, threatening dozens of resorts. Rising sea levels have already washed a 20-hectare area of the Cua Dai beach away.-VNA