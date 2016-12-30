Modern hospital inaugurated in Binh Duong

Becamex International Hospital (Photo: VNA)

– The Becamex International Hospital was launched on December 30 in Thuan An town, the southern province of Binh Duong, which is expected to provide locals with health care service meeting international standards.Invested by the Becamex IDC Corporation, the hospital has 500 beds, 300 of which are now ready for patients. Its capacity will be expanded to 1,000 beds in the second phase.The facility has a 450-strong staff, including 80 doctors, 205 nurses, 23 midwifes, 24 technicians.It is equipped with modern equipment and machines worth nearly 2 trillion VND.The hospital also receives support in terms of human resources by large national and international hospitals, including Cho Ray, Gia Dinh People’s Hospital, Paediatrics Hospital 1 and 2, Tu Du and Hung Vuong hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City and Khoo Teck Puat of Singapore,Addressing the launching ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Binh Duong People’s Committee Dang Minh Hung said that the project is part of the province’s policy to encourage all economic sectors to invest in health care.-VNA