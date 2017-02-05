Mong ethnic culture festival 2017 held in Ha Giang

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



– Thousands of tourists flocked to the 2017 culture festival of Mong ethnic people in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang from February 4-5.The annual event in Meo Vac district, the third of its kind, aims to preserve the traditional cultural values of Mong ethnic group, said Chairman of the district’s People’s Committee Nguyen Cao Cuong.A highlight of the festival was an art programme featuring the cultural diversity of Mong ethnic residents in Dong Van stone plateau.Visitors could participate in various traditional cultural and sport activities as well as enjoy local food specialties.Mong ethnic people comprise of nearly 80 percent of the total population in Meo Vac district, one of the four districts in the Dong Van stone plateau, which was recognised as a member of the Global Network of National Geoparks in 2010./.