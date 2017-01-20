More compensation comes to Formosa incident-hit residents

Residents in affected localities received compensation in December 2016 (Photo: VNA)

– Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has asked the Ministry of Finance to make an advance payment of 1.68 trillion VND (over 74 million USD) to compensate local residents in four central coastal provinces for their losses caused by a maritime environment incident last year.The four effected localities, namely Ha Tinh, Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue, will receive 560 billion VND, 760 billion VND, 160 billion VND and 200 billion VND, respectively. This is the second round of compensation for the affected people.The sum is sourced from the compensation of Taiwanese Hung Nghiep Formosa Ha Tinh Steel Co. Ltd, whose wastewater caused mass fish deaths along the coast of the four provinces, affecting the lives of over 260,000 fishermen and seafood traders.Formosa agreed to pay damages of 500 million USD to help local fishermen switch to other jobs and recover the polluted maritime environment. The company also vowed to deal with shortcomings in its waste and wastewater treatment.Deputy PM Binh requested the Ministry of Finance to promptly transfer the money to the localities while asking the provincial authorities to ensure the proper allocation.-VNA