Most employees return to work after Tet

A factory of Hue Garment & Textile JSC (Huegatex) (Photo: VNA)

– Most of employees have returned to work following the Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, companies reported.

This year 98.5 percent of the Canon workers came back to work after Tet, which ended last week, thanks to the company’s preferential policies for workers.



Pham Thi Van Anh, the company’s trade union chairwoman, told the Nong Thon Ngay Nay (Countryside Today) newspaper that the company hired 180 automobiles to take workers and their families to their hometowns for the holiday. The company also gave bonuses and presents to employees.



Other companies also welcomed many employees back to work after the holiday.



Samsung Vietnam restarted operations on February 2. The company has 100,000 workers, 93 percent of whom returned to work.



The company did not face worker shortages after the Tet holiday as they implemented preferential policies for workers, said a company representative.



“Besides helping workers to buy coach and train tickets to return to their hometowns, the company gave bonuses to workers. This month, the company increased salary for all workers, and bonuses for those with high productivity,” said the representative.



Nguyen Dinh Thang, deputy chairman of the Hanoi Industrial Zone and Processing Zone Trade Union, said that there were no official statistics of employees returning to work after the holiday, but the trade union estimated that more workers came back to work than last year.



This was because of co-operation between companies and the trade union in taking care of workers, he said.



Phan Thi Thu Hang, chairwoman of the Long Bien district Trade Union in Hanoi, said that taking care of employees and protecting their rights was important.



In Long Bien district, enterprises also took care of their workers’ rights.



Before the holiday, the district trade union arranged 10 automobiles to transport more than 300 workers back to their hometown to enjoy the holiday.



In industrial zones in the northern province of Bac Giang, the working atmosphere is also merry.



In the Si Flex Co Ltd in the Quang Chau Industrial Zone in Viet Yen district, nearly 1,000 workers registered to work on the last two days of the old lunar year, and the fourth day of the lunar New Year. Besides salary, the company gave bonuses of 200,000-400,000 VND (8-16 USD) for each worker per working day during Tet.



Shinsung Vina Co Ltd in Song Khe Industrial Zone in Noi Hoang district had more than 200 workers working during the holiday with salary of 1 million VND (44 USD) per worker per day.



Work also kicked off again after the festivities in the northern province of Quang Ninh.



Dang Van Chinh, chairman of the Trade Union of Quang Ninh Industrial Zones, said that this year most workers returned to work on the first working day after the holiday, because many companies arranged automobiles to transport workers to their hometown before the holiday, and bring them back after the holiday.



Some companies gave most of the Tet bonus to their workers before the holiday, and gave the remainder if they came back to work immediately after the holiday.



“This makes employees work harder and be eager to work after the holiday,” said Chinh.



The same situation occurred in HCM City.



Tran Anh Tuan, deputy director of the HCM Centre for Forecasting Manpower Needs and Labour Market Information, told the Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper that most enterprises implemented good salary and bonus policies, so the rate of worker shortages after Tet was low.



Surveys of more than 1,700 enterprises in the city showed that the labour market after the holiday was stable, he said.



“Companies’ social welfare policies were good, limiting the number of workers quitting their jobs. Therefore, demand for new workers this year is lower than previous years,” said Tuan.-VNA