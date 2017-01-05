National press contest on anti-corruption 2017 announced

Journalists won the top prizes of the ​2015 national press award (Photo: VNA)

– The 2017 national press award on the fight and prevention of corruption and wastefulness has been launched by the Vietnam Journalists’ Association (VJA) and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee.Both professional and amateur Vietnamese journalists in Vietnam and abroad can participate, with each author/group of authors submitting a maximum of 5 press works.The works should be published on Vietnamese media between January 1 and November 30, 2017. They must be submitted during the year until November 30, with the award ceremony scheduled for December 30.More details on the contest can be found on the VJA’s website at http://www.vja.org.vn or the VFF’s website at http://www.mattran.org.vn.The award will be held annually.-VNA