National Tourism Year 2016 wraps up in Kien Giang

– The National Tourism Year 2016 – Phu Quoc – the Mekong Delta, themed “Discovering the Southern Land”, came to an end at a ceremony held in Phu Quoc island district, Kien Giang province on December 25.During the year hosted by Kien Giang, a series of national and global-scale events were held in Mekong Delta cities and provinces and several localities nationwide.Chairman of Kien Giang provincial People’s Committee Pham Vu Hong said as a result of the year, the province has attracted 15 tourism projects and served over 5.4 million visitors, up 24 percent annually.Of them, over 319,200 are foreigners, a 31.4 percent increase from last year.Speaking at the event, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam hailed the efforts of the tourism sector, local authorities, mass organisations and local communities in improving tourism environment, contributing to the success of the National Tourism Year 2016.Revenues from tourism activity rose 18.6 percent while the annual number of international tourist arrivals surged over 26 percent to reach 10 million for the first time ever, he said.The Deputy PM expressed his hope that the National Tourism Year 2017, themed “Northwest Colours” and hosted by the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, will further propel Vietnam’s tourism forward./.