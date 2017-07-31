Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto speaks at the conference (Photo: EPA/VNA)

– Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, New Zealand and Brunei have agreed to intensify cooperation in combating terrorism following the self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) militants’ attacks in the southern Philippines, said a senior Indonesian official.Indonesian Chief Security Minister Wiranto announced the information after attending a sub-regional meeting on foreign terrorist fighters and cross-border terrorism in Manado city of North Sulawesi province at the weekend.According to the official, the meeting agreed to establish a forum on counter foreign terrorists with a view to strengthening cooperation and sharing information among law enforcement and intelligence agencies.The countries agreed to collaborate with firms providing social media services, video file sharing and messaging to monitor the presence of terrorists or counter their moves, he said.They also consented to conduct a comparative study on terrorism in each nation, and step up cooperation among institutions to block financing of terrorists, Wiranto added.He disclosed that a further sub-regional meeting would be held next year.The meeting took place at a time when the IS militants are expanding its influence to Southeast Asia, particularly their recent siege of Marawi city in the southern Philippines, killing more than 500 people and leaving the city devastated by government air strikes against the militants.-VNA