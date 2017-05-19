The new factory is opened on May 18 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A new MILO producing factory of the Nestlé Vietnam Group opened in Thang Long II Industrial Park in the northern province of Hung Yen on May 18.

The factory will create more than 200 new jobs and many indirect jobs for locals while enabling the firm to develop new innovations and nutritional beverages for Vietnamese consumers, said Nestlé Vietnam’s Managing Director Ganesan Ampalavanar at the event.

The inauguration of the factory underlines the company’s commitment to developing nutrition in Vietnam and to improving life quality and contributing to a healthier future, he added.

Nestlé is the world's largest food company, employing more than 328,000 employees worldwide.

In Vietnam, it operates six factories with more than 2,000 employees nationwide and total investment of 520 million USD. -VNA