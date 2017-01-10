New ultrasound system to improve diagnosis

Participants cut the ribbon at a ceremony to introduce the ultrasound system (Photo: VNA)

– Siemens Healthineers have launched a new ultrasound system in the Vietnamese market that will provide more efficient and reliable diagnosis, reducing the need for repeat examinations.A launching ceremony for the ACUSON NX2 TM system was held at the National Ultrasound Conference, orgnised for the first time in Hue city’s Hue Central Hospital last week.A Siemens Healthineers statement said the new ultrasound system is a “smart-inspired solution”, providing premium imaging performance across clinical applications.The system utilizes the largest-in-class hardware, supporting “enhanced operator workflow functionality” to improve system uptime and user comfort, delivering efficient and reliable diagnostic information.The company said the system has “an intuitive control panel design combined with up to four front-facing transducer ports to optimise workflow efficiency and reduce the need for repeat examinations.”The system is engineered to ensure clients get the most out of their investment, it added.“Compatible transducers provide access to a wide range of imaging capabilities across clinical segments. The intuitive design promotes ease of use and technical proficiency.“It can also be easily upgraded as clients’ needs evolve towards advanced applications and value-performing platforms available within the ACUSON NX TM Series portfolio,” the company statement said.During the launching ceremony, Siemens Healthineers also signed a contract with the HCM City-based Medical Centre Medic Hoa Hao to supply 10 units of the new ultrasound system.-VNA