National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (L) presents the Politbuor's decision to appoint Nguyen Thien Nhan as new Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee (Photo: VNA)

– The Politburo has appointed Nguyen Thien Nhan, Politburo member and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, to be the new Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City’s Party Committee.The appointment decision was presented to Nhan at a conference on personnel work in the city on May 10 morning.Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan said all Politburo members voted for Nguyen Thien Nhan to hold this new position for the 2015-2020 tenure.Nhan will replace Dinh La Thang, who was removed from the Politburo for his past financial wrongdoings as head of the National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam).The disciplinary measures against Thang were announced at the third working day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s fifth plenary session on May 7 under the chair of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.Also at the May 10 conference, the Politburo presented a decision on Thang’s appointment as deputy head of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission.-VNA