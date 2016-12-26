O Dong Mac – Nguyen Khoai flyover opens to traffic

The O Dong Mac – Nguyen Khoai flyover (Photo: vnexpress.vn)

–The O Dong Mac – Nguyen Khoai flyover in the belt road No.1 in the capital city of Hanoi was opened to traffic on December 26, expected to ease traffic jam in the eastern part of the city.The facility, one of the eight urgent transport projects of Hanoi, was built at a cost of 166 billion VND (7.29 million USD), sourced from the municipal budget. It is over 232 metres in length and 12 metres in width, with four consecutive spans.Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung stressed the O Dong Mac – Nguyen Khoai route is the most complex and overcrowded in Hanoi.He added that the flyover will help reduce traffic congestion in the area that has been a pressing issue for many years.-VNA