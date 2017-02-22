Over 14,000 tonnes of rice provided for the needy during Tet

Rice aid for needy people in Son La (Photo: VNA)

– More than 14,000 tonnes of rice were provided for needy people in 17 provinces and cities during the Lunar New Year (Tet) 2017, said Nguyen Manh Ha, an official from the General Department of State Reserves under the Ministry of Finance at a press conference held in Hanoi on February 22.The rice support helped the needy overcome difficulties and stabilise production as well as enjoy a warm Tet holiday, Ha highlighted.The department also gave over 35,657 tonnes of rice to nearly 540,000 impoverished students in 47 provinces and cities during the first term of the 2016-2017 academic year, he said, adding that over 29,215 tonnes of rice will be provided for poor students in the second term.Deputy General Director of State Reserves Le Van Thoi said that the department will work closely with departments of education and training to distribute rice to each school while setting up a working group to inspect the allocation.The distributed goods are always in good quality as they must undergo strict examinations, Thoi underscored.-VNA