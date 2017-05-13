At the meeting (Photo: VNA)



– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong met with constituents in Ba Dinh, Tay Ho and Hoan Kiem districts, Hanoi, on May 13 in preparation for the third session of the 14th National Assembly.The capital’s constituents applauded the drastic leadership and management of the Party Central Committee, Politburo and Government over the past time, saying the efforts have created positive changes in social spheres.Many expressed their belief in the Party’s determination to combat corruption and other negative phenomena, saying recent disciplinary measures against several senior officials proved that there is no “prohibited” area and discrimination on the grounds of positions and rankings.Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hailed the constructive opinions of voters.After informing the main contents of the third sitting of the 14th National Assembly, the Party chief spared time exchanging issues of voters’ concerns.He said law building is one of the core and fundamental tasks of the National Assembly. The legislature is not only the highest State power organ but also the highest representative agency of the people.Therefore, it needs to include representatives from all social strata as well as ethnic groups and religion, to ensure the voice of the entire people in making law, he stressed.The number of full-time law makers should be increased, experience from foreign countries be learned and the public opinions be listened in the work, he noted.He thanked the constituents for advocating the Party Central Committee’s deeds to build a stronger and more transparent Party.The prevention of corruption, negative phenomena and wastefulness in recent time has seen major strides, especially in 2016 when many serious cases were brought to light, he added.He shared with the constituents’ opinions that the outcome of preventing and combating corruption and negative phenomena over the past time has yet lived up to the public expectations, and should be stepped up in the coming time.“There are a lot of things to do. This is an arduous struggle that requires patience and high determination”, he said, but adding that the Vietnamese law and policies are strict but also humanitarian.Regarding the State apparatus and personnel work, he said the Party Central Committee will hold a conference to discuss how to arrange and evaluate officials.Pertaining to the punishment of violating Party members, the Party chief said it is essential to increase vigilance over provocative information on whether the punishment is hard or soft.The Party Central Committee has considered the punishment calmly, objectively, comprehensively, and thoroughly and will push ahead with the disciplinary measures according to law, responsibility and morality.He also took note of the voters’ concerns about other issues such as measures to assist the consumption of farm produce, environmental protection, State-run businesses restructuring, public and bad debts.-VNA