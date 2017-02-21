Peace Trees Vietnam hailed for healing war wounds

Peace Trees Vietnam bomb disposal team working in Quang Tri province (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary General of the Vietnam-US Society (VUS) under the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Vu Xuan Hong has hailed Peace Trees Vietnam (PTV)’s contributions to healing the war wounds, fostering trust and friendship between the two peoples.



During a reception in Hanoi on February 21 for PTV President Jerilyn C. Brusseau, Hong emphasised that Vietnam and the US have scored important achievements in their ties over the past years.



He believed that with PTV’s significant and humanitarian contributions, Vietnam will continue rallying support of international friends in dealing with the war consequences, thereby soothing the pain and losses suffered by many poor Vietnamese.



Brusseau, for her part, said the visit has brought her and her entourage an insight into Vietnam, its culture and people.



She expressed wish to strengthen ties with VUFO, including the VUS, in order to boost the friendship between the two peoples as well as increase humanitarian programmes as part of the post-war recovery efforts in Vietnam.-VNA