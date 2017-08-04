A Petrolimex gas station (Photo: VNA)

The ministries of industry and trade and finance decided to raise retail petrol prices as from 3 p.m on August 4.Accordingly, the price of RON 92 increased by 599 VND per litre, E5 bio-petrol by 572 VND per litre, diesel 0.05S by 466 VND per litre, and kerosene by 462 VND per litre.The ministries said RON 92 is sold at no more than 17,025 VND per litre, while the ceiling price of E5 bio-petrol is 16,823 VND per litre. Diesel 0.05S and kerosene are sold at maximum process of 13,795 VND and 12,398 VND per litre, respectively.The average global price of RON 92 during the last 15 days prior to August 4 was 61.693 USD per barrel, while the figures for diesel 0.05S and kerosene were 63.289 USD and 62.146 USD per barrel, respectively.-VNA