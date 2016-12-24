Philippine police arrest six people in massive meth seizure

Men arrested in Manila, Philippines on December 23. (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Philippine authorities on December 23 arrested six people and seized 650 kg of suspected methamphetamine worth 67 million USD, in one of the biggest drug seizures in the country’s drug war.



Agents from the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) raided a house in San Juan City in the capital city of Manila and found 560 kg of what believed to be methamphetamine (shabu) stored in 56 bags.



The police had monitored the house for over a month and required a search warrant upon receiving information of illegal drug trade.



Police arrested six people, including three Filipino and three Chinese.



The amount of the seized drug, if verified, would be bigger than the entire amount of methamphetamine seized nationwide last year, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.



The arrest is regarded as a boost for the campaign on drug criminals of the Philippine authorities since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in June, which is supported by local people but under heavy international criticism.-VNA