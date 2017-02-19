Philippine President to review decisions to close nickel mines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (Photo: Reuters)

Singapore (VNA) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said he will review the order to close more than half of the country’s nickel mines for environment impacts, following an outcry from affected producers, Singapore’s Channel News Asia online newspaper reported on February 18.



It was the first time President Duterte made the announcement on reviewing the decisions of Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Regina Lopez to shut mines and cancel mining contracts.



Previously, on February 2, Secretary Lopez asked to close 23 out 41 nickel mines in the Philippines since nearby rives have been contaminated by the mines’ operation.



The decision was seen to affect about 1.2 million people and opposed by mine owners and workers, who said they will take legal action to overturn the Secretary’s order.-VNA