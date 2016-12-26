PM acts as head of national steering committee on int’l integration

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)

– The Prime Minister has decided a list of the National Steering Committee on International Integration.Accordingly, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc is head of the committee and his deputies are Deputy PMs Pham Binh Minh, Vuong Dinh Hue and Vu Duc Dam.The committee comprises three standing members - Minister-Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Office Mai Tien Dung, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affair Dao Ngoc Dung, and other members.The committee has function of helping the Government and the Prime Minister to set forth orientations, strategies, solutions relating international integration while proposing key tasks on international integration for each stage.-VNA