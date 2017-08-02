The Prime Minister has approved a national health target programme (Illustrative image. Source: VNA)



Vietnam aims to curb the annual ratio of infections and fatalities due to dengue below 0.09 percent by 2020 and early detect oral, breast, cervical and colorectal cancer in nearly 20 percent of people.More than 95 percent of under one-year-old children will be fully vaccinated while all centrally-run cities and provinces will have markets ensuring food safety.These were mentioned in the Prime Minister’s approved national target programme on healthcare and population for 2016-2020.The programme will be carried out in provinces and cities nationwide at a total expense of 19.38 trillion VND (852.72 million USD).It comprises eight sub-projects on preventing communicable diseases and common incommunicable ones, expanded vaccination, population and development, food safety and HIV/AIDS prevention.The programme also aims to prevent haematological diseases, as well as provide healthcare services for army and people in sea, island, border areas and key security defence regions, while evaluating healthcare communications.-VNA