PM orders close watch on market when US applies Farm Bill

The Prime Minister has urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development to monitor on the market situation when the US applies the Farm Bill in September 2017.He asked the ministry to work with the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies and associations to grasp the regulations of the bill so they can prepare management measures.The PM also asked the ministry to guide businesses to prepare to meet US import regulations and remove any difficulties in exporting tra fish to the market.

The US Senate on February 4, 2014 gave final congressional approval to a five-year farm bill that is feared to hinder Vietnamese exports of tra and basa fish (scientifically named Pangasius).Under the provision, the inspection of catfish, including Vietnamese tra and basa fish, will be moved out of the remit of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and into the Department of Agriculture.Accordingly, it is a must for Vietnamese catfish exported to the US market to fulfill all requirements set for local products from production to packaging and exporting.Along with catfish, the bill also requires beef, lamb and poultry producers, among others, to stamp their products with the country of origin.-VNA