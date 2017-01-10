PM: Vietnam desires to boost educational cooperation with US

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) and Prof. Thomas Valleyly (VNA)



– Vietnam always wants to further educational cooperation with the US as it is deploying three breakthrough tasks, such as improving qualifications of human resources, for rapid and sustainable development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said.While receiving Prof. Thomas Valleyly from the Harvard University in Hanoi on January 10, PM Phuc said the Vietnamese Government will provide all necessary support for the establishment and operation of the Fulbright University Vietnam (FUV).He said the two sides have worked together to basically solve all legal procedures for the project and Vietnam backs the university’s independent and non-profit higher education model in line with international practice.For his part, Prof. Thomas Valley revealed that the US Government will provide funds to build FUV, adding that the US side is focusing on establishing an appropriate management mechanism for the university, thus making it a leading education institution in the region and the world.FUV’s training programmes will mainly concentrate on startup development and global economic linkages, including the connection with the Silicon Valley, Vietnamese entrepreneurs and scientists in the US, he added.According to Prof. Thomas Valley, the US public opinion highly evaluates a recent phone call between Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and US President-elect Donald Trump, which is hoped to promote the multifaceted cooperation between Vietnam and the US.FUV is the next step of the existing Fulbright Economics Teaching Programme, a public policy master’s programme that the Ash Centre at the Kenney School of Government under the US’s Harvard University, established in 1994 in cooperation with the HCM City-based University of Economics.-VNA