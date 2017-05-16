President Tran Dai Quang meets with female police (Photo: VNA)



– President Tran Dai Quang met female police role models of 2016 in Hanoi on May 16, during which he highlighted the important contributions by generations of Vietnamese women to the country’s achievements.He expressed his delight at the results of the 2012-2016 emulation movement on “policewomen study and follow late President Ho Chi Minh’s moral example, work for national security and build a happy family.”He praised the feats of arms as well as achievements made by female police during the movement, while asking police offices’ leaders to continue supporting and creating all favourable conditions for them.The State leader also expressed his hope that the policewomen will continue their contributions to the country’s development.-VNA