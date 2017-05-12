President Tran Dai Quang's activities in China

President Tran Dai Quang and his spouse are in China for a State visit and the high-level forum on the Belt and Road from May 11-15.
VNA
Friday, May 12, 2017 - 17:00:00
President arrives in Beijing, beginning State visit to China
