Quang Ngai’s first mountainous commune named new-style rural area

A corner of Nghia Son commune (Source: baoquangngai.vn)

– Nghia Son commune in Tu Nghia district, with 98 percent of its population being H’re ethnic minority people, has became the first mountainous commune of the central province of Quang Ngai recognised as a new-style rural area.The commune began implementing the national target programme on building new-style rural areas in 2011 when it satisfied only one of the 19 criteria.Chairman of the communal People’s Committee Pham Van Son said the local authorities have worked hard to raise public awareness of the State’s policies on building new-style rural areas as well as methods and plans for the scheme.To promote economic development and improve income for locals, many vocational training courses were arranged for rural labourers, and others were guided to apply advanced science and technology in production, Son said.The commune’s average rice productivity increased from 45 quintal per ha in 2011 to 59 quintal per ha in 2016. Now, 88 percent of the households in Nghia Son are living on cattle and poultry breeding. Locals’ average annual per capita income increased to 27.3 million VND in 2016 from 6.5 million VND in 2011. The rate of poor households in the locality saw a sharp decrease, now standing at only 3 percent.In the coming time, the local authorities will continue making efforts to further improve locals’ living standards, Son said.Tu Nghia district has so far had five out of 13 communes meeting all the 19 criteria set for new-style rural areas.-VNA