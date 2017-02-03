Quang Tri fishermen enjoy good catches in new-year sailings

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) - Fishermen in the central province of Quang Tri have returned home with big batches of fish caught in their first sailing at the start of the Lunar New Year.

This is the first time local fishermen have caught various kinds of fish with high economic value right at the beginning of the Lunar New Year, said Ho Xuan Thuy, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Gio Hai commune, Gio Linh district, Quang Tri province.

Most of fishing ships with capacity of 7-10 CV went out to sea from January 29- 31. Their total estimated output is over 20 tonnes of seafood with high economic value.

Tran Quang Xieng, a local fisherman, said that during his three-day trip, he and his co-workers caught 500kg of fish, earning 30 million VND (1,326 USD).

Fishermen in the coastal districts of Vinh Linh, Trieu Phong and Hai Lang are also preparing for their first sailings of the Lunar New Year.-VNA