Reference exchange rate goes down 1 VND

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,198 VND per USD on the morning of February 3, down 1 VND from the day before.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,863 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,534 VND per USD.The opening hour rates listed by commercial banks saw rises from the previous day.Vietcombank bought one USD for 22,605 VND, and sold one USD for 22,675, up 45 VND.BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,620 VND per USD and the selling rate at 22,690 VND per USD, up 40 VND.In Eximbank, the buying rate was 22,590 VND per USD, up 40 VND, while the selling rate was set at 22,680 VND per USD, up 30 VND.-VNA