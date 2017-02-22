RoK helps Quang Tri develop organic farming

illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and the World Vision Foundation of the Republic of Korea launched a project to develop a local value chain for organic farm produce in Trieu Phong district of central Quang Tri province on February 21.The project will be carried out from now to 2019 in five communes: Trieu Trach, Trieu Tai, Trieu Trung, Trieu Thuong, and Trieu Son with a total investment of nearly 1 million USD.As many as 4,200 people from 1,000 local households are expected to benefit from the project.The project will support farmers with advanced farming techniques and environmental protection while putting an end to the use of pesticides in agricultural production.Earlier, the KOICA and the Korean Exchange Bank co-sponsored a project to protect the environment in eight communes of Trieu Phong district.After two years of implementation, the project has reaped encouraging outcomes such as increasing local incomes and providing clean foodstuff for consumers.-VNA