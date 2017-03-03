RoK’s 100-million-USD project launched in Bac Ninh

A photo of the ceremony. (Source: VNA)

Bac Ninh (VNA) – The People’s Committee of northern Bac Ninh province on March 2 granted an investment licence to a project worth 100 million USD of the Hanwha Techwin Security Company from the Republic of Korea.



The project, which specialises in manufacturing electronic circuits, semiconductors, chips, computers and cameras, will be built on an area of six hectares in the Que Vo Industrial Park of Bac Ninh province.



Bui Hoang Mai, head of the Bac Ninh Management Board of Industrial Parks, said that in 2015-2020, the province has given priority in electric, electronic and mechanical manufacturing sectors. He expressed his hope that the new project will generate more jobs for local workers, contributing to the local socio-economic development.



Chairman of provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Tu Quynh affirmed that Bac Ninh will create optimal conditions for investors.



Yang Jinseol, a representative of the company, pledged to promptly build the factory and put it into operation as scheduled.



In the first two months of this year, Bac Ninh attracted 2.7 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI). On February 24, it granted an investment licence for Samsung Display Vietnam Limited Company’s 2.5 billion USD expansion project.



As of February 2017, industrial parks in Bac Ninh province attracted 1,086 projects with registered capital of 15.87 billion USD, including 659 FDI projects worth 14.13 billion USD. Those projects created jobs for more than 230,000 workers and contributed seven trillion VND (306.7 million USD) to the State budget in 2016.-VNA