A photo of the awarding ceremony (Source: www.scb.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Saigon Commercial Bank (SCB) was named among the nine largest private enterprises and 44 leading businesses of Vietnam, announced the Vietnam Report and Vietnamnet online newpaper in Hanoi.

The ranking reaffirmed the position of SCB in Vietnam’s financial market. The bank has focused on training high quality human resources, infrastructure and modern technology.

It was also listed in the VNR500 as one of Vietnam’s 500 largest enterprises in consecutive years.-VNA