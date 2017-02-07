Saigon Heat beat Alab Pilipinas at ASEAN Basketball League

​Viet Arnold of Saigon Heat (Photo: zdn.vn)

- Saigon Heat beat Alab Pilipinas of the Philippines 72-65 during the 2016-17 ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season at the Almendras Gym in Davao City in the Philippines on February 5.Not only did the Heat avenge their loss against the same team last week, but they also broke a four-game losing run in the tournament.“We believed in ourselves. We came into this season thinking we are one of the better teams,” head coach Tony Garbelotto of the Heat said on the tournament’s official website.“We learned (from last week). We knew we had to play these guys man to man. They are one of the best teams. We knew we had to dig it out.”The Heat will meet Kaohsiung Truth of Chinese Taipei on February 11 in the last elimination round meeting. Meanwhile, the Alab will head back to Singapore on February 12 to face the Slingers for the fourth time.-VNA